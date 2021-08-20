Weather in Liverpool: The Met Office has issued a warning as storms are expected to hit the city.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Met Office for broad sections of the UK, including Liverpool.

The yellow notice is in effect from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and warns that heavy rains and thunderstorms might interrupt travel and create floods.

While forecasts anticipate that “many regions” would avoid the worst of the storm, the prognosis comes as a further setback to projections made earlier this month that the UK would see “summer-like” weather by the end of August.

The Met Office predicts that the heavy rain will have an impact on traffic conditions, potentially leading to lengthier travel times.

It also expects rail delays and power outages due to lightning strikes.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses may occur,” the forecast said.

“Wet start to Saturday with rainy conditions remaining throughout the day,” according to the Met Office’s forecast for Liverpool tomorrow. Rainfall will be heaviest in northern areas in the afternoon. The winds are growing lighter. The maximum temperature is 19 degrees Celsius.

