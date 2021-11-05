Weather forecast for Bonfire Night 2021 in Liverpool, Wirral, and Cheshire.

Many people will be coming out this evening to see fireworks displays across Merseyside and Cheshire, but what will the weather be like?

With the weather turning colder this week, it’s time to get out your warm coat, hat, gloves, and scarf for this evening’s Guy Fawkes Night celebrations.

This evening will be cloudy in Liverpool, Wirral, and Cheshire, but the forecast is for the most of the night to be dry.

Fireworks displays near Liverpool on Bonfire Night 2021 include Wirral, Ormskirk, Southport, and St Helens.

Showers are possible about 6 p.m., but they are only expected to stay a short time, so bring a brolly just in case.

The sun will set around 4.33 p.m., so get your sparklers and fireworks ready for when the night sky gets dark.

Highs of 12 degrees are expected in Liverpool at the start of the night, but it’ll be a touch chillier across the sea, with Birkenhead forecasting 11 degrees and Chester 10 degrees.

Temperatures in Merseyside will dip to roughly nine degrees by 8 p.m.