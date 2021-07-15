Weapons that have recently been outlawed and come with lengthy prison sentences

Following the passage of a new law, criminals who are caught carrying a firearm or other weapons may now face harsher prison sentences.

Following a series of violent incidents around the country, it is now unlawful to possess things such as cyclone knives, spiral knives, and ‘rapid-fire’ firearms.

Anyone discovered illegally possessing a firearm covered by the ban now faces a prison sentence of up to ten years.

Those found in possession of one of the other weapons face up to six months in prison, a fine, or both if they are caught.

All weapons prohibited in public under the Criminal Justice Act 1988, such as zombie knives, shuriken or death stars, and knuckledusters, will now be prohibited in private, implying that they will no longer be allowed to be kept at home.

The new rules are outlined in the government’s Offensive Weapons Act, which was signed into law in May of this year.

The new regulation reflects a growing national concern about knife and gun crime.

Operation Sceptre, Merseyside Police’s anti-knife crime operation, has resulted in the seizure of numerous knives and swords throughout the city.

“Violent crime and harm caused by knives and firearms have no place in our society,” said Home Secretary Priti Patel. Serious violence has claimed lives, and this prohibition will help save lives by removing knives and other weapons from the streets and out of the hands of dangerous criminals.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty, the National Police Chiefs Council’s lead on knife crime, said: “The pain caused to families and communities by terrible loss of life connected to knife crime is devastating, which is why concentrating on this issue remains a high priority for policing.”

“We applaud the legislative improvements brought forward by the Offensive Weapons Act. These changes will make it easier for authorities to collect more dangerous weapons, deal with persons who want to use them to hurt others, and, most importantly, make it more difficult for young people to obtain knives and other dangerous objects in the first place.

“Knife crime is not something that can be solved alone through policing; we are working with.”