Weapons associated with’street violence’ cops have recovered

In the Kirkby area, police discovered wooden clubs and a knife.

Yesterday, three wooden clubs and a knife were discovered on Westhead Walk in Northwood (Tuesday, July 13)

Kirkby’s local policing squad made the recovery in the residential area. According to police, the recovery minimizes the risk of “violence on the street.”

Last night, police posted a photo of the guns on social media, saying, “Kirkby local policing squad uncovered a variety of weapons on Westhead Walk, Northwood today.” Offenders will keep such items in public places where they can be easily found. By putting weapons out of reach, we can reduce the likelihood of street violence.

“If you ever come across firearms on the street, please report it to us by going to www.merseyside.police.uk/ or sending a direct message to the Merseyside Police Contact Centre page.”