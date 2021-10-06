Weapons and drugs were discovered in a car with a strong cannabis odor.

After a police stop and search in St Helens on Monday, weapons and drugs were discovered.

After his automobile was pulled over by police, who noticed a strong odor of cannabis, a 40-year-old guy was found with a wooden baton and class-B drugs.

Merseyside Police officers pulled over a silver Audi with four passengers on Blackbrook Road around 4.10 p.m. on October 4.

A wooden baton with metal links twisted around it, narcotics paraphernalia, and a quantity of white powder presumed to be another Class B drug were discovered when police searched the vehicle.

A man from Whiston was arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon, possessing a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated.

He was arrested and transferred to a Merseyside police station for interrogation, but has since been released under investigation.

“Thanks to the quick action of our officers who stopped this car, a dangerous weapon that could have seriously injured someone, as well as two types of Class B drugs that could have affected the lives of others in our communities, have been taken off our streets,” said Inspector Rob Budden of St Helens Targeted Team.

“This arrest demonstrates that we will not tolerate guns or drugs that endanger the safety of people on our streets, and we will pursue those who possess them.

“If you believe someone is using firearms or supplying drugs near where you live, please call us so we can continue to take similar action and prevent the spread of illegal drugs that could jeopardize lives in your area.”

Contact police via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ if you have information on suspected drug storage or supply in your neighborhood.

You can also give anonymous information to the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website here:.