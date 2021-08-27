‘We Will Not Forgive’: Full Text of Biden’s Speech on the Kabul Attacks We Won’t Forget’ is a phrase that means “We Won’t For

On Thursday, President Joe Biden spoke to the American people about the terrorist attack on Hamid Karzai International Airport.

According to the Pentagon and Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health, a bomber attack outside of Kabul’s airport killed 12 US service men and over 60 Afghan civilians on August 26. These strikes come as the US rushes to have all Americans out of Afghanistan by President Joe Biden’s deadline of August 31.

Below is the complete text of President Joe Biden’s speech:

As you are all aware, the terrorist strikes that the intelligence community has been discussing and concerned about were an undertaking attack by a group known as ISIS-K. They killed two American service members who were stationed at the airport and critically injured several more. A number of civilians were also injured, and civilians were killed. I’ve been working all day and in constant communication with military commanders in Washington, the Pentagon, Afghanistan, and Doha. And my command in Washington has been following this closely, and you’ve had the opportunity to speak with some of them.

So far, the situation on the ground hasn’t changed much. And I’m always getting new information. These are American service men who have given their lives in the line of duty. It’s an overused phrase, yet it fits perfectly here. These people were really heroes. An airlift and evacuation effort, like any other scene in history, involves heroes who have been involved in a perilous, selfless task to save the lives of others. With the assistance of almost 100,000 American citizens, American partners, and Afghans who assisted us and others in reaching safety.

Another 7,000 people have been released in the previous 11 days, only in the last 12 hours or so. They were members of the world’s bravest, most capable, and most selfless military. And they were a part of what I refer to as America’s backbone. They are the backbone of the United States of America. The greatest of the country’s offerings.

Our hearts ache, Jill and I. As I’m sure you all do as well. For all of the Afghan families who have lost loved ones, particularly little children, in this heinous attackâ€”and we, too, are horrified. This is a condensed version of the information.