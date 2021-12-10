‘We Were All Blessed With His Humility,’ Tom Brady says of late teammate Demaryius Thomas.

Tom Brady paid tribute to his former teammate Demaryius Thomas on Twitter on Friday, calling him “a source of light.”

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion and quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, played with Thomas on the New England Patriots during the 2019 season.

Brady stated about Thomas, “We were all fortunate with his humility and positive personality.”

I was heartbroken to learn of my friend Demariyus Thomas’s death this morning. His humility and cheerful personality were a gift to all of us, and we will all miss him. This photo was taken at the Hall of Fame this past August, and it is, as always, a source of light. RIP, photo. twitter.com/o3hvQN0cRz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) on Twitter 10th of December, 2021 On Thursday, Thomas was discovered dead in his Roswell, Georgia, home. He was 33 years old at the time. Thomas was a wide receiver in the NFL for ten seasons, with the Denver Broncos being his most successful team.

Despite the fact that Brady and Thomas didn’t play together for very long, Brady’s tweet implied that the two men had lately connected off the field and spent time together.

“I was heartbroken to learn of my friend Demaryius Thomas’ passing this morning,” Brady wrote. “His humility and cheerful energy were a gift to all of us, and we will all miss him. This photo was taken in the Hall of Fame this past August, and it is, as always, a source of light.” Thomas’ cousin, LaTonya Bonseigneur, told the Associated Press on Friday that his death was the result of medical challenges he had been dealing with for more than a year.

“We assume he had a seizure while showering,” Bonseigneur told the news agency. “He had been suffering from seizures for over a year.”

“We don’t know when he died. We only chatted with him the day before yesterday (Wednesday) “she continued. “He was alone, and a buddy couldn’t reach him, so he called his driver, who has a key due to his seizures, and he went into his house and discovered him in the shower.” Thomas played for the Broncos, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and New York Jets during his career. He. This is a condensed version of the information.