We went to see James Bond on ScreenX at Cineworld Speke, and it was a thrilling experience.

No Time To Die is without a doubt the most eagerly awaited film of the year.

After the coronavirus pandemic forced movie executives to postpone the film’s release date, James Bond fans had to wait more than a year to watch Daniel Craig’s farewell excursion in the legendary character.

The time has finally come for James Bond to grace our screens, with coronavirus limitations relaxed in England and fans returning to the theater once more.

The anticipation for the newest Bond film is no doubt heightened by the fact that it will be Daniel Craig’s final outing in the character.

He’s cemented his place among the best-loved Bond actors of all time thanks to his performances in Skyfall and Casino Royale since assuming the 007 moniker in 2008.

Bond is hauled back into action in this film after leaving behind his life with MI6 – but we’ll leave it at that to avoid any spoilers.

Having not been to the movies since the coronavirus outbreak, the prospect of seeing a blockbuster on the big screen was thrilling.

I’ve always been a fan of the Bond movies, and I always try to get tickets for the opening weekends so I can soak up all the excitement around the latest installment.

This time, I decided to try something a little different and purchased tickets for Screen X at Cineworld in Speke.

I’ve been to the Speke cinema branch previously, and the dramatic lighting, very slick finishing, and uber modern vibe of the multiplex have always impressed me.

I’m not a fan of 3D (as I’m sure other glasses-wearers will attest), so I wasn’t sure if Screen X would make me feel dizzy and disoriented in the same way.

Screen X is a new term to me, so if you’re in the same boat as me, it’s when elements of the movie are wrapped around the sides of the screening room, completely immersing you in the action.

This worked well for the initial establishing shot, which transported the audience to a luxurious and exotic locale.

Being completely engulfed by the screen.