We went to see if anyone was wearing a mask on Merseyrail.

In the United Kingdom, face coverings are now required on public transportation.

As the UK prepares for a probable battle with the worrying Omicron form of Covid-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared this weekend that the additional safeguards would be reinstated as of today.

Some, including Labour and a number of top scientists, believe that mask mandates should have been in place in the UK a long time ago as an extra layer of protection ahead of what might be a particularly harsh winter.

Merseyrail issues a warning as mask-wearing regulations are reinstated.

Locally, the Merseyrail network has previously stated that it has encouraged individuals to hide their faces while traveling but has been unable to police this.

Despite the fact that Covid is still a serious problem in our neighborhood, some people, including this writer, have expressed dissatisfaction with the absence of people wearing masks on board our local trains.

With that in mind, I decided to board a couple of morning services today to see if the new rules were being followed.

My anecdotal evidence revealed a significant improvement, but there was still work to be done.

Initially, I boarded my normal crowded Northern Line commuter train from the city’s south end to Moorfields in the heart of the financial district.

In terms of mask wearing, I noted an immediate improvement over what I’d seen in recent weeks.

With a brief glance around, I estimate that roughly 25 of the 45 passengers in my carriage wore facial covers over their lips as they boarded, with possibly a few more.

Some may be exempt, while others appear determined not to follow the rules or do their part to safeguard others.

I crossed over and boarded a train bound for Ormskirk after alighting at Moorfields.

Naturally, this train, which was now departing from the city center during rush hour, was considerably less crowded – but mask wearing was fairly consistent.

Only five of the 18 persons in my carriage didn’t have their faces covered.

I arrived at Sandhills just in time to board yet another crowded morning service. “The summary has come to an end.”