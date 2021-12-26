We went to a Merseyside town that had no streets.

Since the Romans arrived in Britain, paved roads known as’streets’ have existed.

High Streets and Main Streets are essential parts of cities and towns around the country, with stores, taverns, and cafés providing the vitality of communities.

However, one Merseyside town has no streets at all.

Residents of Knowsley live on a Drive, Lane, or Close, as well as a Road, Way, or Ave.

Wandering about Kirkby looking for a street called’street’ would strain your eyes and fatigue your legs.

James, a resident, told The Washington Newsday: “I had no idea Kirkby didn’t have any streets, but it’s not something you’d expect to find in a town.

“It’s something you’d expect it to have, but I believe Kirkby lacks it.