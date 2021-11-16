‘We Tried,’ says a baby elephant who died after being rescued after losing half her trunk to a poacher-set trap.

Despite efforts to cure and rehabilitate a young elephant whose trunk was half amputated by rescuers after being captured in a snare trap in Indonesia, officials say she died Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, Agus Arianto, the chairman of Aceh province’s conservation agency, stated, “We have tried our best, but it can’t be helped either.”

“Its trunk was rotting and no longer working,” Arianto explained.

According to conservation experts, the 1-year-old elephant was discovered Sunday in Alue Meuraksa, a village in the Aceh Jaya region, and is part of a decreasing population of roughly 700 wild Sumatran elephants on Indonesia’s Sumatra island. She was frail, with a snare still lodged in her nearly severed trunk.

According to the Associated Press, wildlife officials at a training center for elephants near Banda Aceh, the provincial capital, sought to save her life by amputation of half her trunk. Arianto told reporters that a team of veterinarians is working on determining the cause of death through an autopsy.

“Her death was shocking,” said Rika Marwati, a veterinarian at the training center, “since she seemed good after being amputated and actively moving.” “She became ill from stress and infection late Monday, and she died the next morning.” The elephant looked to have been abandoned by her herd due to her deteriorating condition after being trapped in a poacher’s trap, according to officials. According to the International Anti-Poaching Foundation, elephants are primarily hunted for their ivory tusks, a type of elongated tooth important to the animals’ survival. Every year, the World Wildlife Fund believes that 20,000 elephants are murdered illegally for their tusks.

According to conservationists, the coronavirus epidemic has resulted in an upsurge in poaching in Sumatra, as locals turn to hunting as a source of income.

In the last nine years, 25 Sumatran elephants have died as a result of being snared and poisoned in East Aceh area alone, according to Arianto.

A headless elephant was discovered in a palm plantation in East Aceh in July. A suspected poacher was apprehended, as were four persons accused of buying ivory from the deceased animal.

