We tried mold remover sprays from Tesco, Home Bargains, and other stores, but none of them worked.

Some cleaning activities are quick and easy, while others seem never-ending, and keeping mold at bay is one of them.

Bathrooms are the ideal environment for mould to grow and spread due to the damp, warm atmosphere.

Thankfully, there are a plethora of treatments on the market that claim to remove mould and mildew; all you have to do now is locate one that actually works.

Lush’s £7 CBD oil bath bomb completely transformed my life.

This week, we put a variety of products to the test to see whether they can help get rid of mold or at least keep it at bay. If you have any suggestions for keeping your bathroom free of mold, please leave them in the comments area.

Dettol Mould and Mildew Remover is an antibacterial mould and mildew remover.

This huge (750ml) bottle is believed to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, and has been carefully designed with a powerful bleach to ‘easily remove even embedded mould and mildew.’

I’m not one of those persons who enjoys rolling up their sleeves and spending a morning scrubbing their house until it’s spotless. Don’t get me wrong: I have high standards and prefer a tidy environment. I’m just always on the lookout for goods that can help me achieve my goals with the least amount of effort.

Mold will inevitably start to grow in our shared bathroom as a family of four, and I’ve tried several treatments to get rid of the pesky stuff. I had great hopes for Dettol’s Antibacterial Mould and Mildew Remover, which was £3.50 at Tesco and promised “no need to scrub” because it contained “active bleach.”

Spray it from a distance of 20-25cm while wearing cleaning gloves, then wait five minutes before wiping it away. The chlorine scent was unbearably strong, and I could sense it even after leaving the window open for an hour. I wouldn’t want to utilize it in a situation where I couldn’t adequately ventilate the space.

The spray had obviously helped get rid of some of the grime when I returned after five minutes to wipe it down. “The summary has come to an end.”