We tried Jo Malone, Alien, and other Superdrug and Aldi perfume dupes, and one was “eerily similar.”

Is there anything more relaxing than smelling like your favorite perfume? Maybe a decent clone of it.

Picking one perfume and sticking with it has been the norm for many of us, but with so many cheap dupes available these days, it’s simple to have a significant collection of different perfumes on hand.

However, this creates a variety of issues.

£2.99 Home Bargains Perfect Christmas scents have been released by Yankee Candle imitation. How can you tell whether they’re the same fragrances as the originals? Do they stay as long as you’d like or have as strong a scent as you’d like? And where do you begin with so many options on the shelves of your local Boots, Superdrug, and supermarkets? With that in mind, we decided to put a variety of perfume dupes to the test, claiming to be comparable to high-street and designer favorites. The following are the outcomes: Using Lab Blossom Body Mist as a Base Alien by Thierry Mugler is a knockoff. Alien by Thierry Mugler has been my go-to scent for the past few years. I seldom stray from it, but I recently discovered a nice dupe that comes in handy on days when I don’t feel like wearing my favorite perfume.

The Layering Lab Blossom collection from Superdrug is a well-known dupe for Mugler’s renowned purple scent, so I decided to try it out.

I was unable to obtain the eau de toilette, but I was able to obtain the body mist, which did not disappoint.

The scents are uncannily similar, having a strong jasmine perfume combined with woody tones.

Blossom is exactly as fragrant as Alien and feels just as lush, but it doesn’t stay nearly as long.

While I’m used to knowing that if I use Alien in the morning, it will last the entire day, I started carrying Blossom around with me because it seemed to fade after an hour or two.

Blossom body mist (100ml) costs £3.99, while Alien costs £57 (30ml) from Boots, indicating that you get what you pay for.

I’m not quite ready to give up Alien, but Superdrug’s Blossom is a good substitute.

£3.99Blossom has the potential to be. “The summary has come to an end.”