We tried Glossybox’s 10th anniversary beauty box, and it’s fantastic.

We get excited whenever we hear about a new Glossybox release because it’s a box of goodies for a fraction of the price.

When you subscribe to a service like Glossybox, you can expect to receive a variety of high-end skincare and cosmetics brands that you may not have tried before.

As a result, I’ve been able to maintain a steady supply of items from the beauty subscription service. I can honestly say that I use it on a regular basis, which is fantastic because they provide something for everyone in their boxes.

So, when the Glossybox 10th anniversary box arrived at my door, I was ecstatic to discover that it included a full-size eyeshadow palette!

The contents in this month’s box are quite exceptional, with my personal favorites being the eyeshadow palette (obviously, given the colors!). Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream and Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

All of the items are easy to include into your daytime or special occasion skincare and make-up routines; I especially like the Lottie London blush in this lovely coral to pink ombre tint.

This blush will be excellent to integrate into a daytime or nighttime look, as I prefer a natural glow during the summer months.

