We tried facial exfoliators from Boots and Superdrug, and one of them worked right away.

You may cleanse, tone, and moisturize all you want, but your face needs a good scrub now and then to get rid of all those dead skin cells.

If you get a facial, the beauty therapist is likely to spend some time carefully rubbing a scrub into every crevice to ensure that all of the delightful oils and creams that follow do their work effectively.

A good facial scrub should leave you with a lovely polished finish that glows once the moisture is reintroduced. But where do you even begin with so many options on the market – and so many budget buys alongside the more expensive options?

Customers at Superdrug laud the ‘miracle’ range for cleaning up their skin and making it ‘look wonderful.’

We decided to put a number of different face scrubs to the test to determine which ones were up to the task…

Instagram: Frank Body Original Face Scrub

As someone with combination complexion, I have the pleasure of having an oily nose and forehead, as well as dry patches of skin on my cheeks and chin, so I’m always on the lookout for a good face scrub.

Frank Body’s Original Face Scrub, with its attractive pink and white packaging and inclusion of rosehip oil, white clay, and crushed coffee beans in a creamy, cruelty-free solution, drew my attention.

It’s mild on the surface, but don’t let that fool you: it’s firm enough to buff away dull and dry skin, as well as surface debris and makeup leftovers.

To create a smoother base, it seeks to reduce the appearance of pigmentation and uneven skin tone. I don’t have any issues with pigmentation or uneven skin tone because my skin unfortunately resembles Casper the Ghost’s, so I can’t comment on that, but I do enjoy how smooth it makes my skin feel.

Because the scrub is a little abrasive, I don't use it on a daily basis, but rather when my skin needs a little more TLC and those annoying areas of dry skin won't go away otherwise.