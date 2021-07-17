We tried a variety of ‘cooling sprays’ from Home Bargains, Superdrug, and the Body Shop, and there’s one that we’ll keep buying.

Summer is finally here, and we have the weather to match, but wait, isn’t it all a little hot?

While we all yearn for those warm summer days, it’s not uncommon to hear individuals moan about being “too hot” as soon as the temperature rises.

There are a plethora of items on the market that claim to keep you cool, but do they work?

We tested fake tan moisturisers from Boots, Superdrug, and other stores, and one stood out.

We decided to put cooling sprays to the test this week to see if they left us feeling refreshed or a little damp.

There are a lot of cooling sprays on the market, and most of them aren’t too expensive. We tried four different sprays in hot temperatures to discover which, if any, made us feel a little more refreshed in the growing heat. And at least one of them is something we’ll buy again and again.

Home Refreshing Cooling Mist from Bargains’ TravelShop

With another heat wave on the approach, and no garden to enjoy the sun in, I’ve been looking for methods to stay cool. While I’d love to have a pool or a huge fan, there are times when you just need something you can throw in your backpack and carry with you wherever you go.

I came across the TravelShop Refreshing Cooling Mist at my local Home Bargains and couldn’t pass it up at 89p.

The spray, which is Vitamin E-enriched, can be used on both the face and the body.

It couldn’t be much easier; simply hold the bottle 30 meters away from your face or body and spray.

Because the product is so light, it won’t stick to your skin or build a film as you might think. Instead, it provides quick refreshment – and, I must admit, a bit of a wake up if you use it first thing in the morning.

You can use the product as much as you want, but because the cooling effect doesn’t last long, you may need to do it frequently. It is, nevertheless, very easy to store in your bag. “The summary has come to an end.”