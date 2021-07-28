We tried a handful of the new McDonald’s menu items, but they didn’t appear to be completely new.

McDonald’s has come through with a few new menu choices to cheer us up as the rain returns.

McDonalds launched a few new things on the day they were released, maintaining the BBQ spirit that we all know and love here in the UK (for approximately 3 days). Herts Live had the opportunity to test several on the day they were released.

The first was the BBQ Double Quarter Pounder, which was hardly the most exciting thing to see touted as “new” right off the bat.

The quarter pounder has been on the menu for a while, and the only thing that made it ‘BBQ’ was the addition of BBQ sauce, which was a letdown.

Surely you could just purchase some McDonald’s BBQ sauce and toss it on top of the quarter pounder? Of course, you could, but for some reason, McDonald’s felt it needed to be a new menu item to save customers the trouble.

It didn’t look that appetizing, but then again, Maccies foods rarely do, so it was all down to personal preference.

Taste-wise, it was adequate; after all, it is McDonalds. It’s very self-explanatory, and virtually everyone has done it, but I was thinking while eating it, “If this didn’t have the sauce, it would be rather a gloomy burger,” so there’s a benefit to the relatively underwhelming addition.

The Cheesy Garlic Bites were the second new item we tested. These were far superior and, in fact, a touch more interesting.

The Mozzarella Dippers/Straws have been replaced by some quite tasty mini treats. The cheese nibbles arrived warm, which was a good start, and they looked fairly appetizing; they would fit nicely in a little paper-lined basket in a pub, for example.

They were decent, crisp and cheesy with a delicious tomato sauce; they were a good choice for a quick lunchtime snack. The garlic flavor was very slight, to the point that you couldn’t tell the difference, but I suppose people don’t want their faces blasted off by garlic, especially if they’re eating at work.

The new McFlurrys were unfortunately not available at the eatery.