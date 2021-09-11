We tested face moisturizers from Boots, Superdrug, and Home Bargains, and the two inexpensive options were our favorites.

Keeping your skin hydrated is essential for good skin care, but selecting the appropriate face moisturizer isn’t always simple.

Some people require additional hydration due to dry skin, while others prefer to use products sparingly on those annoying places that require moisture.

A short search of the shelves in Boots, Superdrug, and bargain stores such as Home Bargains and B&M will reveal a plethora of moisturisers that claim to solve any skin problem imaginable. And the prices vary widely as well.

After you’ve re-hydrated your skin, the goal of a good moisturiser is to leave it smooth and supple. But where do you even begin with so many options on the market – and so many budget buys alongside the more expensive options?

With that in mind, we decided to put a variety of facial moisturizers to the test to see how they fared against more expensive alternatives. The following are the outcomes:

Skin Relief Lotion by Aveeno

My skin is a top priority for me, but I don’t have a lot of time to devote to a skincare routine, so I’m always on the lookout for simple, yet effective, products.

I discovered Aveeno about two years ago after spending my teenage years – and a lot of money – trying every moisturiser under the sun.

Aveeno Skin Relief Lotion is made with Shea Butter and a Triple Oat Complex that contains finely milled Colloidal Oatmeal, Oat Oil, and Oat Essence.

It is “clinically proven to moisturise for 24 hours and soothe on contact, delivering immediate, long-lasting comfort for exceptionally dry, irritable skin,” according to the product description.

Aveeno Skin Relief Lotion accomplishes exactly what it says on the label, in my opinion. The moisturiser is silky smooth and creamy, without being oily or heavy.

It has no scent and absorbs rapidly, so my skin may feel smooth and ready for the day in minutes.

The cream lasts all day and only needs to be reapplied once I’ve cleansed my face and am ready to go. “The summary has come to an end.”