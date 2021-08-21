We tested body moisturisers from Boots, Cult Beauty, and Superdrug, and the winners split £40.

Keeping your skin hydrated is essential for good skin care, but selecting the appropriate body moisturizer can be difficult.

While some people require extreme hydration for parched skin, others prefer to use them sparingly on areas of the body that require moisture, such as elbows and knees.

A short search of the shelves in Boots, Superdrug, and bargain stores such as Home Bargains and B&M will reveal a plethora of body moisturisers that claim to solve any skin issue imaginable. And the prices vary widely as well.

With that in mind, we decided to put a variety of body moisturizers to the test to see how they fared against more expensive alternatives. The following are the outcomes:

The Righteous Butter Body Lotion by Soap & Glory

I don’t use body moisturizer on a regular basis. In the winter, I need it on my arms to aid with dry skin, but the rest of the year, I tend to forget about it.

When I remember, I prefer to use a small amount for the aroma, and I usually opt for a creamy cocoa butter or a perfumed product. I went for the Soap & Glory, The Righteous Butter Body Lotion from Boots since the cream’s description says it’s formulated with shea butter and almond oil, two aromas I enjoy. It also contains vitamin E, rosehip seed oil, and aloe vera, all of which sound like skin-loving ingredients.

At Boots, I spent £6 for a good hefty tube (250ml) that, once applied, I realized would last a long time. You don’t have to rub it in for long because a tiny amount travels evenly across the skin and absorbs rapidly. The delicious perfume grabs you right away, and it lingered on my skin for a couple of hours before I couldn’t smell it longer.

My skin felt much softer after a few applications, and it soothed slightly rough spots on my elbows and knees. Even if you’re not a regular user, it’s an excellent budget buy to have in the cabinet. “The summary has come to an end.”