‘We Stand With You,’ Kyle Beach says in an ice hockey video, praising ‘John Doe’ in an abuse lawsuit.

After Kyle Beach revealed that he was the John Doe identified in a Chicago Blackhawks lawsuit connected to an alleged sexual assault in 2010, members of the ice hockey community have expressed their support for him.

During an interview with TSN on Wednesday, the 31-year-old identified himself as the plaintiff in the complaint, which was followed by a statement from the team apologizing for “what he has gone through.”

On Wednesday, Twitter users expressed their support for Beach and praised him for his bravery, while also criticizing the National Hockey League (NHL) and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Beach had apologized for not doing more in regards to charges against the Blackhawks’ former video coach, Brad Aldrich, according to Mark Lazerus, senior writer at The Athletic, in a recent essay.

“John Doe—Kyle Beach—apologized. It’s difficult to comprehend. It was heartbreaking, agonizing, and even furious to witness,” Lazerus wrote on Twitter.

He said, “It also demonstrated more courage and humanity than any of the foolish men who failed him.”

“All of us in the hockey community talk a lot about character,” Katie Strang, a senior writer at The Athletic, retweeted Lazerus. It’s become twisted, nebulous, and difficult to identify.” “Kyle Beach shown humanity, courage, and empathy tonight.” He spoke up to help others, even if it meant risking his own life,” she added. “That’s all there is to it.” That’s what character is all about.” The hockey community as a whole talks a lot about character. Enough that it’s twisted, ambiguous, and difficult to pin down.

"Kyle Beach, you are a brave man," Hayley Wickenheiser, a former Canadian ice hockey player and four-time Olympic gold medalist, tweeted. You have and will continue to transform hockey culture. Respectfully." "The Blackhawks failed Kyle Beach, a survivor of sexual assault, in 2010," Tara Slone, co-host of Rogers Hometown Hockey on Sportsnet, tweeted.

“Kyle Beach, we stand with you,” Slone added in a second tweet.

"Kyle Beach is a hero," ice hockey player Igor Larionov II tweeted.