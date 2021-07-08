We should all be appalled at the draconian government revealing its true evil aims.

It’s always fascinating to see what causes people to grow enraged – and what they appear to ignore.

Some were concerned, while others were ecstatic, when Boris Johnson said this week that he would be relaxing all of England’s most basic public health regulations, despite growing levels of a still deadly and new illness.

Nobody wants to be restricted, but some people (including myself) believe that at the very least, we should continue to ask people to wear face masks in stores and on public transportation, and at the very least try to keep track of what Covid-19 is doing and where it is going while many people remain unprotected from its worst effects.

Last-ditch effort to keep Wayne Rooney’s former school open.

For many, the masks decision appears to be yet another dividing line.

When polls show that the majority of people in the country believe that face-covering restrictions should be maintained, many people are outraged by the idea of having to cover your nose and mouth while buying milk in order to protect others.

I’ve heard a few folks call the present face-covering policy as “authoritarian.”

I began to wonder if these same folks are as concerned and uneasy about the government’s other present intentions and programs.

Plans and practices more appropriate of the authoritarian label than a simple and mostly inoffensive public health precaution during a pandemic.

Are those same people concerned as the government rushes through with its highly contentious policing bill?

For those unfamiliar, this bill, which passed the House of Commons this week, is expected to enact draconian new legislation that would empower police to regulate protests based on volume and prohibit single-person demonstrations.

One could believe that the objective of a demonstration is to make a lot of noise and create a lot of disruption in order to get your point through.

One can also believe that the ability to gather to protest and demonstrate on important subjects, such as government policy, is a basic right in a free and democratic society.

