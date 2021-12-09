‘We Respect The Jury,’ says Josh Duggar’s lawyer in response to the guilty child pornography verdict.

Josh Duggar, the former star of “19 Kids and Counting,” was found guilty of having child pornography on his work computer. He might be sentenced to 20 years in jail and fined $250,000.

Following the judgment, Duggar’s legal team remarked to NBC News, “We appreciate the jury’s thorough deliberations, we accept the jury’s verdict, and we intend to appeal.”

In April, Duggar pled not guilty to accusations of child pornography. Duggar, according to federal authorities, used a Linux partition on a laptop to avoid being tracked while using the internet.

Duggar’s online history, downloaded photographs, and stored files were among the evidence given to the court. Someone else downloaded the photographs from Duggar’s computer, according to his defense attorneys. Bobye Holt, a family friend, claimed that Duggar admitted to abusing minor females to her in a 2003 chat, and that Duggar had groped many girls under their pants and underwear.

Billy Riggins, the local agent-in-charge for Homeland Security, said, “A child predator has been brought to justice.”

“First and foremost, this demonstrates that no one is above the law,” Clay Fowlkes, the acting US attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, said alongside Riggins to reporters.

Photos and videos of sexually assaulted children as young as 10 might have been downloaded and then removed from a different password-protected system on Duggar’s computer, according to Fowlkes. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar issued a statement acknowledging the gravity of the claims and expressing their hope that “the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light.” In 2015, Duggar was also investigated for assaulting his four younger sisters as well as a caregiver. Duggar issued a statement in which he admitted to acting “inexcusably” as a teenager. Duggar was never accused of any wrongdoing. Duggar revealed in 2015 that he had a pornography addiction and that he had been having extramarital affairs on the Ashley Maddison website.