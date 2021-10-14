We put the £70 Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021 to the test, which included a fantastic £100 gift.

This beauty advent calendar is always the one to watch, in our opinion.

Amazon carries some of the most well-known brands, especially during the holiday season, with advent calendars featuring cosmetics, chocolate, wine, beer, and more.

We’ve already been swamped with beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2021, with selections from Elemis, Jo Malone, White Company, and ASOS all proving popular so far this year.

The Amazon beauty advent calendar, however, is the one we look forward to every year.

There are many of reasons to pick up this beauty must-have, including the fantastic pricing, the bestselling goods, and even just as a holiday treat.

The Foreo Luna Play Mini facial cleansing device, which costs £100, is included in this year’s calendar.

I’ve been using the Foreo brand for a number of years.

I’ve tried the cleansing device and used it long enough to know that it’s a terrific investment for your skin.

Linking the Foreo to your phone via the app was my favorite part of using it.

So, when you’re ready, the app is downloaded and your Foreo is charged—your device can start with the push of a button—and I thought it was brilliant.

There are a variety of settings that control the product’s pace for a more thorough cleansing and massage.

What can I say, I’m a huge beauty aficionado, so when the calendar release dates draw closer each year, I get really excited.

The Amazon calendar for this year isn’t one of their greatest, but it’s still fantastic.

What I’d say is that having big names like Foreo, John Frieda, and Elemis on board has been extremely beneficial, but I believe that some of the items could have been better.

I really enjoy what’s in this year’s, but I think the price increase from £50 to £70 could have made it a little more opulent.

Luna Play Mini face cleansing device by Foreo

3INA l.f Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow The Color Pen Eyeliner 3INA Eye PrimerNip+Fab Vitamin C Fix Sheet Mask 3INA Eye PrimerNip+Fab Vitamin C Fix Sheet Mask Moisturizing Primer by 3INA Techniques That Work Max Factor 2 in 1 Miracle Mixing Sponge