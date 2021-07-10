We put Superdrug, Asos, Charlotte Tilbury, and MAC lipsticks to the test, and one of them blew us away.

If revisions to Covid limitations are confirmed next week, the legal obligation to wear a face mask would be lifted, so we decided to try new lipsticks.

We haven’t been utilizing as much while wearing face masks, but that could change on July 19 if the lockdown rules are released as anticipated.

A bold red lip may completely transform your appearance, while a more subtle and translucent lip can perfectly complement a day outfit.

However, with so many goods on the market, it can be difficult to know where to begin or which ones are worthwhile. So we put a handful to the test, and the results were as follows.

Color Sensational Made For Everyone by Maybelline

For as long as I’ve been wearing makeup, I’ve always preferred lip gloss to lipstick. I adore how it glistens on your lips, and you can get moisturising versions as well. I’d go for dark tones or shades that are similar to my natural lip color.

But, over the last several years, I’ve become a little more daring, and after seeing a return of the red lip look, I decided to give it a try. I wanted a deeper red tone this time because the first red lipstick I bought had a slight orange tone that didn’t suit my skin tone.

Maybelline Color Sensational Made For All is a range of universal lipstick hues that are “color calibrated and tested on 50 skin tones, so it’s Made For All!” I discovered Maybelline Color Sensational Made For All. – Available in six satin finishes: Mauve, Pink, Plum, Fuchsia, and Ruby, as well as a matte finish in Red.

Because I prefer a matte look, I chose 382 Red For Me. It’s designed in a bulky but durable red and silver pattern. It has a silky feel and applies smoothly, although it’s moister than certain matte lipsticks I’ve used in the past, which felt soothing on the lips but required more reapplication than I’d prefer because it moved around. It’s probably the “added honey nectar” that makes “your lips feel sensual.”

