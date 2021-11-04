We must have faith in our police officers.

On my late-night radio show, I’ve always had a good connection with the police in Merseyside.

Especially the Chief Constables, especially the past three.

Andy Cooke, now Deputy Lord Lieutenant and HMICFRF in the north, Bernard Hogan Howe, now a Baron, John Murphy, now a Sir.

They all did an outstanding job and made significant adjustments in difficult times while police.

These were men who cared deeply about Merseyside.

There were never any limits when I interviewed them, and they were always honest and clear about their rules.

Serena Kennedy, Merseyside’s first female chief constable, was interviewed by me last week.

I’ve previously interviewed her, but never as the boss.

She was also really open.

“I joined Merseyside police four years ago, and I am immensely happy to have been given the opportunity to lead the force and build on the great foundation set by my predecessor,” she stated at one point.

She had no idea what she was inheriting: an epidemic that would make policing even more difficult.

And, let’s face it, it’s a thankless profession; there’s always more hate crime, homophobic crime, racism, banking fraud, and the list goes on.

They’ll never win with certain people. Serena began her career 28 years ago, when there were no computers or cell phones.

With the advent of social media, policing has undergone a significant transformation.

It’s no longer ‘them and us,’ as my discussion with the Chief revealed.

We, the public, must do more to support the police.

There are a few options, one of which being Crimestoppers, whose phone number is 0800 555 111, where you can anonymously send information with no risk of retaliation.

If they have information, every parent, teacher, family, boss, and other persons in positions should act.

This provides the cops another piece of the puzzle to work with in order to solve the crime.

Cybercrime is becoming a big policing issue, and it is costly in terms of manpower.

During the pandemic, the increase in that crime was ludicrous.

Domestic violence, hate crimes, harassment, stalking, fraud, and policing are all more complicated because of the layers you must go through to get a result, and in this day and age, people expect quick results, which is impossible.

