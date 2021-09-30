‘We had to poop in carrier bags,’ says a lorry driver, revealing the terrible circumstances that led to the scarcity.

The nationwide scarcity of HGV drivers is creating considerable disruption across the UK – with driver shortages affecting some of the country’s largest grocery chains and restaurants – but those who already work in the industry understand why more people aren’t lining up to fill the openings.

One lorry driver offered a detailed picture of the issues faced by lorry drivers in an interview with Essex Live, and stated why he doesn’t believe there is a quick remedy to the situation.

Tim Baldwin, 51, of Southend-on-Sea, claims to receive about five hours of sleep every night, waking up at one or two a.m. each day and driving his car to Thurrock, where he picks up his HGV and begins his working day.

Tim will pick up and drop off loads around the country on that day, which he estimates will last between 13 and 15 hours, before returning to base and facing a one-hour trip home if traffic is severe.

He told Essex Live that the shortage of new drivers is unlikely to be remedied in the next two years due to low pay, lengthy, unsociable hours, and difficult working conditions. Another issue, he claims, is that the younger generation simply does not want to work.

He said, “You work 13-15 hours a day.” “No one wants to do it.”

“It takes at least a week on an intensive driving school to complete, and that’s just the driving portion.” You’ve had the medicals, and now it’s time for the theoretical part, which is far more in-depth than a driving test.”

“At the end of the day, you don’t want an 18-year-old child driving,” he added. You want someone who is older and has more driving experience, not someone who just got their driver’s license last week and is now doing a Class 1.”

Tim said that the unpredictability of the work environment is not for everyone.

While he claims he can take a little nap in the back or have a bite to eat at some of the stops, he claims he can end up waiting for several hours to be unloaded at others.

