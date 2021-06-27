We had the finest fun spending a day at Merseyside’s two “worst seaside resorts.”

We wanted to find out whether two Merseyside beach resorts deserved to be crowned the worst in the UK after they were recently declared the worst in the UK.

Last month, Which? surveyed 4,000 visitors and found that our beloved resorts of Southport and New Brighton were near the bottom of the list.

The quality of the beach, local attractions, landscape, peace & quiet, and value for money were all considered while ranking over 100 British destinations.

Formby Beach and the Sefton Coast have some great ideas for avoiding the throng.

Unfortunately, two of Southport and New Brighton were put in the bottom ten, and Merseysiders will definitely disagree, as we are quite proud of our beautiful coastline.

So, regardless of what any survey says, we set out to prove that you can have the perfect day out in Southport and New Brighton.

New Brighton is a town in New South Wales,

If you’ve ever wanted to spend a traditional day at the beach, New Brighton is the place to go.

It’s a beach that generations of people have happy recollections of paddling in the chilly waters, eating ice cream on the promenade, or eating fish and chips beneath the shade of a Victoria shelter.

New Brighton fulfills all of these requirements and more.

Start your journey with a relaxing stroll down the vast, natural beach, where you may search for crabs in the rocks and dip your toes in the water.

Walking down from the main attractions will lead you to a hidden place where you can sunbathe and create a sandcastle with the kids, thanks to the golden sand and seashells.

If you’re looking for something a little more daring, try a round of crazy golf at the Championship Adventure Golf, which has two courses, one of which features all of New Brighton’s famous landmarks, perfect for your Instagram and Facebook photos.

Or there are the arcades, where you can spend £10 in 2ps on a converted keyring for your child, or you can try to beat them at air hockey.

If the British weather turns bad, there’s also a bowling alley, or you may see a show at the Floral Pavilion once the pandemic restrictions are lifted. The summary comes to a close.