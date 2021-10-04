‘We had him on our list,’ Marcel Brands admits about Everton and teases a January move.

Marcel Brands has spoken out about Everton’s summer interest in Donny van de Beek and a possible January move for the Manchester United midfielder.

Late in the transfer window, the Blues were heavily linked with a move for the Dutch international, with the player himself later revealing that contact had been made.

But no deal was made, and the midfielder remained at Old Trafford, where he is still failing to make an impact in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Everton’s director of football has now spoken out about his side of the tale from the summer, confirming that the player was a target for the club.

“We had him on our list,” Brands told NOS [via SportWitness].

“We inquired at United at the start of the transfer window, but it was impossible. I got a call from Guido Albers, his agent, near the end of the window, saying that he might be rented out after all.

“However, it was canceled at the last minute. Again, I came to a halt.”

Van van Beek has only played five minutes of Premier League football for Manchester United so far this season.

Despite his efforts to break into the first team, Brands understands that it is too early to speculate on whether the Red Devils would be ready to let him depart in the January transfer window.

“You always have to rely on whether a club wants to cooperate,” he continued.

“And it’s only early October, so there’s still a lot that can go wrong with injuries. It’s difficult to say what United is up to right now because they’re playing on multiple fronts.

“Of course, it’s a pity for Donny. Without a doubt, he is an excellent player. Such a youngster aspires to play and return to the Dutch national team.

“However, you should be aware that at such a club, the pressure is immense and the rivalry is fierce. When you consider who was on United’s bench: Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Paul Pogba…”