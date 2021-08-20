We got a sneak peek at the new Lush advent calendar for 2021, and it’s gorgeous.

It’s August, which means advent calendar announcements are starting to appear.

The Lush advent calendar, which is returning for the third year in a row and promises to have more material this year, is one that is on many people’s radars.

Fans of the brand may recall that only 500 of these calendars were produced the first year.

The Body Shop has set a date for the release of its new Christmas beauty calendars for 2021.

The long-anticipated countdown to Christmas will now be offered in a considerably larger range of locations, beginning on August 26 online and September 23 in stores.

It’s packed with 25 vegan-friendly items, so there’s something to open on Christmas Day as well.

The lovely trunk was made by Sally Kelly with a midnight wonderland motif and may be reused once you’ve gotten all of your items out.

With a new shampoo bar that comes with a cork pot that can be used to store your shampoo and any future bars you buy once you’ve used up your Christmas one, they’ll last longer than just December.

There will be six exclusive products available only in the calendar, as well as four previous favorites.

Six bubble bars are available, including the classic Christmas Penguin, the spiced Cinnamon Roll bar, and the limited-edition Kris Mouse bubble bar.

Candy Cane reusable bubble, Sleepy bubble bar, and North Pole bubble bar are the other three Christmas favourites.

It doesn’t end there, with seven bath bombs to enjoy throughout December – Sleepy has finally been released as a bath bomb, and it’s exclusively available as Christmas gifts.

Sleepy Bear, Orange Pop, Twilight, Cinders, Thundersnow, and Hey Hollywood are among the gorgeous themed bath bombs available.

There are three shower gels (Merry Christmas, Jolly, and Plum Duff), two soaps (Polar Bear and Baked Alaska), and a Golden Pear body scrub to help you scrub yourself clean.

It wouldn’t be a Lush package without one of their iconic lip scrubs, and Golden Pineapple is the flavor included.

There’s also a Lime Bounty body butter, Dream Cream lotion, and Sleepy lotion for unwinding to keep your skin soft.

While no face masks are present (they must be. “Summary concludes.”