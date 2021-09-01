‘We didn’t leave the house for three months,’ says the mother of a sheltering family about the significance of returning to school.

THE INSTRUCTOR

From November 2020 until recently, Sharon Mullish served as temporary headteacher at Kisharon Noé School in Barnet, north London, serving children with exceptional educational needs aged four to 19. She is still a trustee and consultant for the institution.

“It’s exciting to think that we’re about to begin a school year that will hopefully feel more normal. There’s a lot to look forward to this year at Kisharon Noé for all of us. We’ve moved into a new building with a new principal, Dr. Emily Haddock. Since she started employment in June, I’ve been working alongside her.

“We’re excited for youngsters to have more opportunity to meet their peers outside of the classroom – for young people to see their classmates again, socialize, build on their work experience, and feel more competent using public transportation.

“It’s amazing to have a completely fresh curriculum that Emily has chosen. Over the summer, a lot of work was put into building it, including a lot of work on job options and work experience.

“This year will be about putting all of the hard work that has gone into curriculum preparation into action and seeing it through. We’re increasing from 49 to 60 children, so we’re excited to welcome all of these new students and their families into our school and community as we expand.

Guidance

“This school year is shaping up to be a great one for us, and we can’t wait to go back. I’ve been a part of the school for the past five years; our new school building will open in September 2020, and I served as an educational consultant during the construction.

“Summer vacations can be difficult for some of our parents, especially if their children have special needs. For them, school is a welcome break.

“Despite the lockdown, we were able to keep the school open for the entire previous academic year, which was quite an accomplishment. This constancy was critical for our students, giving respite for parents, and ensuring that children with special needs could interact with their peers.

There’s a new person in charge. “The summary has come to an end.”