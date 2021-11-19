We created a 2021/22 projection by simulating Liverpool’s season.

Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end when they were beaten 3-2 by West Ham United, causing them to drop to fourth place.

However, Liverpool appear to be in a three-way title fight with Chelsea and Manchester City, with only four points separating Jurgen Klopp’s club in fourth and Thomas Tuchel’s team in first.

Liverpool’s attack has been on another level, scoring 31 goals in 11 league games, with Mohamed Salah now in great form and the league’s top scorer with 10 goals in 11 games.

The Reds have already qualified for the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds with two games to spare, having won four of their four games, including two against Atletico Madrid.

There are still 27 games left in the Premier League this season, so we decided to use Football Manager 2022 to simulate the rest of the season to see what can happen to Liverpool.

In FM22, Liverpool’s season is mimicked.

Salah was Liverpool’s top player during the season, averaging 7.53 points per game while scoring 20 goals and assisting 10 in all competitions.

Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane were Liverpool’s second, third, and fourth best players during the season, demonstrating the club’s attacking prowess.

In the 2021/22 season, Klopp’s attacking quintet scored a total of 60 goals, which is more than most teams score in a season.

Football Manager 2022 put created an overall best Liverpool XI based on performances, statistics, and other factors at the end of the 2021/22 season.

According to FM22, the best Liverpool XI in 2021/22 looked like this.

Full Liverpool best XI: There was no room in the starting XI for Jota or Thiago, demonstrating how good the Liverpool side was.

What was Liverpool’s performance in the Premier League and cup competitions?

The Premier League table for 2022/23 looked like this at the end of May 2022.

Liverpool would go on to lose nine games in the Premier League, finishing third with 77 points behind Chelsea, according to the FM22 simulator. “The summary has come to an end.”