‘We converse, we laugh, we sing and dance.’ – the focal point that brought a dispersed community together

The African Caribbean Community Association in Sunderland got off to a flying start after receiving £40,000 in funding from the Health Lottery North East and Cumbria. Since then, it has become the beating center of this previously secluded town, bringing people together through talk, food, and fun.

Its mission, however, extends beyond that, providing its members a genuine voice in the community. Lucky Pemu, a project worker, adds, “We created the association in 2017 because we thought there wasn’t a cohesive unit of persons of African descent in Sunderland and South Shields.” “It gave us the confidence to participate in city-wide events, and we were embraced by the Sunderland community, and we were able to integrate ourselves into social, political, and cultural activities in the region.”

The Health Lottery has raised more than £120 million to assist 3,200 grassroots projects throughout the UK, including 200 in the North East and Cumbria. Players have won a total of £157 million in prizes. Even purchasing a £1 ticket helps to raise revenue for charitable organizations such as the African Caribbean Community Association.

“At our center, we can meet and converse over a cup of coffee or a bowl of pepper soup. The kitchen is at the center of it all; the women here take pride in their cooking,” Lucky explains.

Even if the centre was closed, people could come in, make a hot dinner, and take it home or to others who needed it. Now that the limitations have been lifted, the city center is once again becoming a bustling hub.

“Because of the financing, we were able to alleviate some of the tension that people were experiencing during Covid,” Lucky explains. “We talk here, we laugh here, there’s singing and dancing here, there’s food here, and there’s computers here. People’s mental health improves as a result of our work, and they feel less alone.

“It’s a familial unit,” says the narrator. We have octogenarians, and my daughter will pop in on her way home from school. I’m proud of the fact that in Sunderland, we’ve closed that gap and reduced health disparities.”

Because Lucky recognizes the value of computer literacy in the community, the center provides training to all visitors.

“Two employees have already been hired by Tesco, and we are now.”

