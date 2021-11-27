We compared the £6 light up snow globe from Marks and Spencer to the £6 equivalent from Aldi.

If there’s one thing we all look forward to in the weeks leading up to Christmas, it’s all the festive food and drink on offer.

After all, you’ve got to be ready for your Christmas celebration, right? There’s something about having a glass of wine or gin after work that becomes even more attractive in December.

Marks and Spencer’s Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur has been more popular than ever this year, and Aldi tends to follow where M&S goes. Yes, Aldi now has its own version, and it comes with an Aldi price tag, of course.

When Marks and Spencer’s version debuted a few years ago, consumers were clamoring to get their hands on the gorgeous bottle, with some even going so far as to collect all of the different flavors to establish a collection.

A similar bottle from The Infusionist was sold by Aldi this Christmas, and it has already gotten five star ratings online.

Aldi’s replica products have become well-known, ranging from homeware and beauty to cleaning supplies and food. To compare the two, we bought a bottle of Aldi’s The Infusionist Gold Flake Blackberry Gin Liqueur and a bottle of Marks & Spencer’s Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur. Here’s what we came up with: The Infusionist Gold Flake Blackberry Gin Liqueur from Aldi costs £13.99 for a 70cl bottle, which is significantly less than other supermarkets. With edible 23ct Gold Flakes, the gin has a blackberry flavor. The festive bottle may be purchased here.

A 70cl bottle of M&S Clementine Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur costs £20. The ‘zesty liqueur’ is vegan-friendly and contains edible gold leaf. It’s available at M&S and Ocado.

The bottle from Aldi looks stunning, with snow-covered trees and gleaming gold flakes in the gin giving the drink a festive vibe. It’s even more stunning when you consider that it lights up and has two distinct settings.

The bottle’s dome form gives it the appearance of a snow globe, but it’s the little gold that gives it that effect. “The summary has come to an end.”