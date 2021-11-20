We compared Christmas cakes from Marks and Spencer and Aldi, and one ‘just edged it’.

There are so many delectable goodies to savor over the holidays, but one of the most popular has to be Christmas cake.

They’ve been enjoyed for decades, and if you don’t have time to create your own, there are lots to select from on grocery shelves.

While all Christmas cakes are produced with comparable components, the quality and flavor of each one varies.

We chose to pit two of the biggest names against each other in a taste test this week. We compared Aldi’s Specially Selected Brandy Infused Iced Fruit Cake to Marks & Spencer’s Fully Iced Christmas Cake.

The bargain supermarket is known for its knockoffs, and it even sells a cheaper imitation of the iconic M&S light-up gin snowglobe. But how will it do against M&S’s Christmas cake? Here’s what we came up with.

Fully iced with marzipan, soft icing, and topped with a festive snowflake design, Marks & Spencer’s Fully Iced Christmas Cake is an all butter fruit cake with plump vine fruits, fully iced with marzipan, soft icing, and comes topped with a festive snowflake pattern.

It serves 12 people, is vegetarian-friendly, and costs £8 in M&S stores and on Ocado.

Aldi’s Brandy Infused Iced Fruit Dessert is a delicious and festively seasoned cake with fruit and almonds that is infused with brandy. It’s frosted completely with a thin layer of marzipan and soft icing, then topped with a snowflake pattern with gold snowflakes and stars.

It serves 12 people, is vegetarian-friendly, and costs £6.99. The cake is available for purchase in the store.

The cake from Marks & Spencer is packaged in a light brown box with white snowflakes. The container features a round clear panel that allows you to see the cake, but it doesn’t feel very remarkable.

The iced fruit cake from Aldi comes in a navy box with Christmas stars and photographs of the dessert after it has been cut. A glass screen displays the elegantly hand-decorated cake, which is adorned with a gold ribbon around the base.

Apart from being completely coated in icing, the cakes do not resemble each other.