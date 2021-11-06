‘We can’t,’ Pep Guardiola admits before of Liverpool’s match against Man United.

Liverpool’s demolition of bitter rivals Manchester United’s success could serve as inspiration for Manchester City’s title rivals later tonight.

Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick in the Reds’ 5-0 win at Old Trafford at the end of October sent shockwaves throughout the world.

Pep Guardiola’s side hasn’t had the same goal-scoring form as the Reds this season, but City knows how to win big at Old Trafford.

Because the two teams play in different ways, the Spaniard does not expect his team to replicate what Liverpool did to their opponents, but he does expect his players to have learned from it.

“We can’t play like Liverpool because we have different players and play styles,” Guardiola remarked in his press conference.

“If you look at the games played by Liverpool and City in the Premier League over the previous four, five, or six years, you’ll notice that we play differently.”

“We’re going to try to play as a team, but we all have various qualities that we’ll use in different ways.”

“Perhaps if United played Liverpool right now, they’d play differently and get a different outcome than they did at Old Trafford, because everyone learns from their mistakes.”

“Every manager learns from what works and what doesn’t work, as well as what has to be done to solve it.”

“Football isn’t a cut-and-paste sport.

“United modified their set-up against Tottenham after that setback to Liverpool, and it worked.”

City would go above Liverpool into second place in the Premier League rankings if they win, given the Reds do not play until Sunday evening against West Ham.