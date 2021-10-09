‘We can’t create them out of thin air,’ says a turkey farmer, predicting a Christmas shortage.

Fears of a nationwide turkey scarcity have prompted a farmer to encourage customers to place their Christmas turkey purchases early.

In the run-up to the festive season, Richard Botterill, proprietor of G. B. Geese farm in Lincolnshire, said he had received requests for turkeys a month earlier than usual.

Botterill said he doesn’t expect a shortage of the birds, but advised people to order ahead of time to avoid disappointment on Christmas Day.

“We’re definitely noticing that individuals are ordering a lot sooner,” he added. They’re probably going to do it a month early than usual.

“At this time of year, we’d be putting out our flyers and informing people about what we’re doing in the hopes that they’d place an order in the next few weeks into November.”

“We’ve discovered that people have been placing orders on the internet for the past week or ten days.”

“We’re probably 10% to 15% ahead of where we were this time last year in terms of numbers.”

Rather than supermarkets, Mr Botterill sells his vegetables to farm shops and butchers. The farm employs a self-employed Christmas team as well as several European employees with permanent residency in the UK.

“I don’t believe there will be shortages,” he said, “but if you want a certain item, such as a free-range bronze turkey, you must buy it because there are only a limited amount of those.”

“That’s it after we’ve lost our number that we can manufacture.”

“If that happens in early December, we’ll have to close our order book.” We won’t be able to conjure them out out of thin air.” People are becoming more aware of the process behind stock, according to Mr Botterill, and are realizing that it doesn’t magically appear on the shelf.

“Everyone is becoming more alert and thinking forward a bit more,” he added, adding that this is a positive thing.

“I believe we’ll begin to cherish the people who are a part of that process a little more.”

“There’s stuff out there; it’s simply a matter of connecting the dots and getting it to the consumer.”

Due to the impact, industry experts have warned that the UK may face a nationwide scarcity of turkeys at Christmas. “The summary has come to an end.”