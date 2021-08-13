‘We can’t compare,’ Jurgen Klopp admits to a huge Liverpool transfer and defends the FSG strategy.

Jurgen Klopp acknowledges that Liverpool’s financial power does not match that of their key Premier League opponents, but he has urged disgruntled fans to trust the club’s transfer tactics.

The Reds will kick off their season against promoted Norwich City on Saturday evening, having spent just £36 million on centre-back Ibrahima Konate this summer.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have spent £100 million on Jack Grealish and are willing to spend even more on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, Manchester United will soon have spent £130 million on Raphael Varane in addition to Jadon Sancho, and Chelsea have paid almost £100 million for Romelu Lukaku.

The owners of Liverpool are cognizant of the losses incurred during the continuing coronavirus pandemic and continue to work within the financial model devised by Fenway Sports Group.

Everton and Liverpool will be watching as UEFA announces revisions to Financial Fair Play and a salary cap law.

And Klopp is realistic about the Reds’ ongoing disadvantage over their nearest opponents.

“I’m never astonished by Chelsea’s, City’s, or United’s financial might; I’ve lived in the nation long enough to know they always find a way to accomplish these kinds of things,” the Reds manager stated.

“We all know Chelsea’s predicament, we all know City’s situation, we all know PSG’s situation, for example. United I’m not sure how they do it, but we definitely have our own method.

“It’s always been the same while I’ve been here. We have the ability to spend and are permitted to spend the money we earn. That’s how we’ve always done things.”

“We can’t compare ourselves to the other clubs because they obviously don’t have any limitations,” Klopp remarked. We all have limitations.

“However, we have been quite successful in the last few years despite having limitations, and that is what we will do again, rather than using it as an excuse. If we don’t win a game, we won’t blame it on the fact that we didn’t sign him or her.

“We want to tap into our resources, which include passion, a decent path, desire, a well-defined goal, direction, and flexibility. That’s our football, and we’re going to use it. Let’s see which one is correct.” “The summary comes to an end.”