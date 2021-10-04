We Buy Any Car will not purchase two different types of autos because the man has lost £33,000.

We Buy Any Car stated that it does not purchase two different types of vehicles.

The corporation is happy to talk about the automobiles it will buy, but not so much about the ones it will not.

It stated that it will not purchase vehicles registered outside of the United Kingdom or those sold by motor trade dealers.

The guidelines were revealed after BirminghamLive reported earlier this week that a driver claimed he “lost £33,000” after We Buy Any Car declined to buy his vehicle.

Live updates as a “large-scale” fire rages in the heart of Liverpool.

The corporation may be able to purchase your car if you owe money on it.

“We can arrange payment of any outstanding finance on your car,” states We Buy Any Car.

“We’ll need an up-to-date letter from your loan business, describing the current settlement value and your agreement reference number, in order for us to execute this.

“The money paid to you for your car will be subtracted from the settlement amount.”

“If you owe more on your finance than the value of the automobile, we will still buy the car, but you will need to pay us the difference by debit/credit card when we purchase your car,” it adds.

We Buy Any Car also accepts private registrations, as well as SORN or non-running vehicles.

“Please note that we are unable to provide a collecting service, so you will be responsible for making your own arrangements to bring the car to your nearest drop-off point,” it continues. Local transportation brokers in your area should be able to help.”

Cars that are damaged or in need of repairs are also purchased by the service.

You can even sell an automobile on behalf of family members or friends if you have the necessary paperwork.

The car can also be acquired if it has a six-month MOT or no MOT.

Imported cars can also be purchased, as long as they are registered in the United Kingdom.

A manual valuation will be required for “grey” imports (i.e. those acquired outside the EU).

However, Motor Trade vehicles are prohibited.

“It is company policy not to purchase vehicles from the automotive trade,” the corporation claims.

And you can’t. “Summary comes to an end.”