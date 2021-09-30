We Buy Any Automobile and a man are fighting over a car they refused to buy.

A man who agreed to sell his car to We Buy Any Car claims that the company unexpectedly terminated the transaction, leaving him out of pocket.

Pandi Qerreti, from Hull, sold his Mercedes Benz to We Buy Any Car on Chamberlain Road on September 16 for £33,097.25, and was told he’d get paid by 8pm the next day.

Mr Qerreti was irritated, however, when he received news by phone and email on September 17 that he needed to “immediately pick up the automobile” since the purchase had been canceled, despite the fact that a signed invoice had been issued.

Mr Qerreti stated in an interview with the Hull Daily Mail that he wanted to pick up the car but received an email from the government saying, “DVLA have been notified electronically that you have sold/transferred this vehicle into the motor trade and are no longer the keeper.”

He stated that the application to amend the car’s ownership data was submitted at 11:17 a.m. on September 17, more than an hour after he claimed to have received notification that the transaction would not go through.

Mr Qerreti, 44, said he opted not to pick up the car after receiving news from the government that he was no longer the owner. He told We Buy Any Car about the notification in person, over email, and over the phone.

He alleges he has not received the promised purchase money and describes the process as “extremely stressful and very disappointing.”

He said, “It stopped me from going to work; I can’t go to work because of the stress.”

Mr Qerreti did get an email from We Buy Any Car at 9.51 a.m. on September 17th, in which a representative stated that the purchase had been canceled because he was mistaken for a car dealer, which was a breach of the sale contract.

“Based on the documents and information we have uncovered about you, we have determined that your business is in the buying and selling of vehicles,” the email stated.

