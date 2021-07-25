We attempted to pass a driving test in Liverpool’s most difficult location.

Passing your driver’s test is one of life’s most liberating achievements, but some people find it more difficult than others to obtain the pink license.

This isn’t solely due to driving talent, calmness under pressure, or pure chance; it appears that where you take your test has a significant impact on whether or not you pass.

According to new information from Tempcover, Speke is one of the most challenging regions for drivers to take their test, with only 33% passing between April 2019 and March 20202.

Speke is still one of the worst places to take your driving test in the UK.

Speke’s pass rate is significantly lower than the national average, with only Rochdale, Erith, and South Yardley having lower rates.

So, why is it so difficult for drivers to eventually get rid of their L plates in Speke?

We sent our reporter Emilia Bona behind the wheel with a driving instructor to see whether she could pass a mock test in order to answer this question.

Taking on the challenge

It’s something I’ve had nightmares about for the past eight years, but in the name of hard-hitting investigative journalism, I volunteered to retake my driving test.

When I was 17, and still in school in South Wales, it took me three tries to pass my driving test and earn my driver’s license.

That was eight years ago, and I wasn’t excited about the possibility of facing the challenge again when I went into the simulated test.

I wasn’t expecting much because I’m often teased about my driving by friends, coworkers, and anyone else who gets in a car with me.

We approached nearby driving schools to see if any instructors would be prepared to run a mock test for me because the DVSA was unable to organise one.

Liverpool Driving School agreed to send one of its instructors, Kev Brannan, who is familiar with the Speke test centre’s routes.

We began our 40-minute practice test by meeting in the parking lot of a Chinese eatery in Speke. “The summary has come to an end.”