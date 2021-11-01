‘We Are Not Waiting’: With the CDC’s approval, the US will begin shipping millions of vaccine doses to children.

While waiting for the CDC’s approval to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11, the Biden administration has began delivering millions of vaccine pills.

The Associated Press reports that these additional doses might be given to children in the United States by the middle of the week.

Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients justified delivering shipments before the CDC’s official approval during a briefing. “We are not waiting on operations and logistics,” he said, referring to the organization’s special advisory board meeting on child immunizations on Tuesday.

During the briefing, Zients continued, “We’re in terrific shape on supplies.” The Pfizer vaccine provides enough doses for all 28 million children in the eligible age range in the United States. Similarly, the White House hopes that parents will be able to get their children immunized in a variety of locations across the country, including physician offices and pharmacies.

During Tuesday’s meeting, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will make the final decision on kid vaccinations. She has, however, attempted to allay fears about the jabs, claiming that the Pfizer vaccine, in particular, has been shown to be successful in young children with no serious adverse effects.

“There has been a lot of excitement among parents,” Walensky remarked. “I encourage parents to ask inquiries,” says the author. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The United States seeks to prevent another coronavirus outbreak by immunizing youngsters during the winter months, when people spend more time indoors and respiratory infections are more easily disseminated. Although the number of cases has been dropping for weeks, the virus has repeatedly demonstrated its propensity to resurface, and more easily transmissible variants remain a threat.

A special CDC advisory panel will meet on Tuesday to evaluate detailed recommendations for delivering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to younger children. The doses, which deliver about one-third of the vaccine given to adults, have previously been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The immunization program for children is planned to begin later this week and be fully operational by next week. Parents will be able to search for a site near them that offers the vaccine by going to vaccines.gov and filtering on vaccines for children 5-11.

Pfizer’s vaccine has already been approved for use in elderly people. This is a condensed version of the information.