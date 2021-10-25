‘We Are Not Safe,’ says Taliban after beating gay Afghan and scalding him with boiling water.

After being assaulted and burned with boiling water by a Taliban member in Afghanistan, a gay guy stated he was traumatized.

The man, named only as Sohil, told PinkNews in the United Kingdom that he was stopped by an armed Taliban terrorist while trying to obtain a passport and a copy of his birth certificate at a local government office.

Sohil, whose last name has been changed to protect his identity, was interrogated about his visit and the “western” apparel he was wearing at the time, but the former medical student believes the Taliban member found he was gay.

Sohil claimed that the militant took him to an office and questioned him there. He later slapped Sohil and accused him of lying, leading him to tumble to the ground.

Before he was asked for his identify, two more troops began to beat him, according to Sohil, but he did not indicate that he was an LGBT activist. According to the victim, one of the men then continued to beat Sohil and kick him in the stomach.

Sohil went on to say that a soldier picked up a teapot and dumped hot water on his face. According to the victim, the water also burned his chest and shoulder.

Sohil stated that the incident left him “in so much pain and trauma” that he “couldn’t sleep for a week afterward.”

The lack of support and response from the international LBGT+ community also “shocked” and “disappointed” Sohil.

“I am really startled; I had anticipated that the LGBT+ community would support us and listen to our concerns, but they have completely vanished.” No one is paying attention to us, and no one is keeping an eye out for us. There is no one to aid us at this time when we need it the most. I’m not sure why, but do people simply forget about us?” PinkNews spoke with Sohil.

Since the terrorist group took control of Afghanistan in August, Sohil stated that members of a tiny network of LGBT people he had been in contact with have been “dwelling in the shadows” to avoid detention and torture by the Taliban. He also called the current state of the LGBT+ community in the country “terrifying.” “They’re looking for people like us who oppose the Taliban.” My entire neighborhood has taken down their social media profiles. ‘Please do not contact me; we are not safe,’ many have said. If someone learns about our sexuality or gender. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.