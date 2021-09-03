‘We Are Here For You,’ Biden says of Hurricane Ida victims.

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast, knocking out electricity in Louisiana and Mississippi, before making her way up the East Coast and inflicting severe floods in New York and New Jersey. Now, in the aftermath of the devastation, President Joe Biden has told people affected that the government will assist them in any manner possible.

On Sunday, a category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph hit Louisiana, leaving tens of billions of dollars in damage. Louisiana has taken the brunt of the storm and is anticipated to be without power for several weeks. Over a million people are still without power, and many individuals have been forced to flee their homes. The hurricane was so powerful that it caused the Mississippi River to flow in the opposite direction.

On Friday, Biden will fly to Louisiana to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ida https://t.co/I0gf4WaGbi pic.twitter.com/RZlM2wjCQa

Since then, 12 people have died as a because of the storm, prompting Mayor Bill de Blasio to proclaim a state of emergency. In New York, all subway lines have been temporarily halted. Six people have died as a result of the storm in New Jersey, and at least 25 homes have been partially or fully demolished. Three people have died as a result of the storm, while many have been rescued from the floods.

Biden stated, “We’re all in this together, and the nation is here to help.”

More than 250 generators have been deployed to the Gulf Coast, according to Biden, primarily for hospitals in need of power. More than 6,000 troops of the national guard have been dispatched to Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Texas, according to Biden.

States have partnered with the Red Cross to open nearly 50 shelters for families who have lost their homes around the Gulf Coast.

Wildfires are raging across the West. In the South, #HurricaneIda is causing floods, while in the Northeast, flooding is causing havoc. These, according to President Biden, are “reminders” that a climate crisis has arrived. https://t.co/6EFkHRJo9e

According to Psaki, recent weather events such as Hurricane Ida and California’s wildfires have “reaffirmed” Biden’s commitment to carbon reduction. https://t.co/9NqWR8svjT pic.twitter.com/wTp1CAnKjR

“There is much more work to be done in this response; we need to restore electricity, get more gasoline, food, and water deployed, and we will be working around the clock until the region’s critical needs are fully met,” Biden stated.

Biden pointed out that the Ida-affected region was a critical hub for the nation’s oil production and processing facilities. He. Brief News from Washington Newsday.