‘We are going to have to modify the way we do things,’ Queen addresses climate scientists.

During a meeting with climate scientists in Edinburgh, the Queen said, “We are going to have to modify the way we do things.”

On Thursday, the monarch and Princess Royal paid a visit to the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (ECCI) to hear more about its activities.

It was the Queen’s penultimate engagement in Scotland as part of her annual Royal Week tour.

The Queen arrived at the University of Edinburgh in a hybrid Land Rover, dressed in a jade green Angela Kelly gown with a ruby and diamond brooch, and exclaimed, “It’s electric,” as she exited the car.

The Queen was speaking with Climate XChange specialists when she was overheard discussing the effect of addressing the global issue.

“It does imply, in the end, we’re going to have to change the way we do things,” she said.

According to the PA news agency, Anne Marte Bergeseng, the organization’s knowledge exchange manager, her conversation with the queen covered “everything, essentially” concerning a greener future and what that means for our way of life.

The Queen and her daughter Anne also met with delegates from the Children’s Parliament, who discussed the Children’s Parliament’s recent contribution to the Scottish Climate Assembly.

Two rowan trees were handed to the monarch by the youngsters, which will be planted as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, a UK-wide tree-planting effort to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

The Queen concluded the ceremony by unveiling a plaque honoring the institute and listening to university president Peter Mathieson deliver a speech.

He discussed the difficulties that the workforce faced during the pandemic and what this means for the future.

“It’s extremely unnatural for us, clearly we’ll have to adjust our lives a bit,” the Queen said after the presentation.

“Nothing will ever be the same or as we imagined.”

The royal visit was characterized as “wonderful” by ECCI executive director Dave Reay.

“Having Her Majesty and Her Royal Highness come to visit the ECCI and be so interested in it is a massive honor,” he told PA. (This is a brief piece.)