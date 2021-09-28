‘We Are All One Species’: Viral Video Destroys Racism by Explaining Science Behind Skin Color [Watch].

When a moral thought is underpinned by science, individuals are more likely to relate to it. For the same reason, when well-known scientist Bill Nye used scientific words to explain why racism is wrong and how “We are all one species” in a video, social media had to help it become viral.

Nye appears in front of a globe map in the TikTok video, explaining in simple terms why skin hues are so diverse. According to Nye, the human race originated in Africa and scattered over the globe. As humans travelled to different parts of the world, their skin responded to the sun in order to maintain a balance between vitamin D production and folate breakdown, he adds in the video.

“If you absorb too much ultraviolet, your folates break down. In the video, Nye explains, “You have to have it in perfect balance, and because the UV varies, the hue of our skin varies.”

Rex Chapman, a former professional basketball player and social media personality, tweeted the video with the caption: “Bill Nye eradicating prejudice in one minute.”

Chapman’s Tweet has been retweeted over 11.9K times and has sparked a heated debate over race and species.

In response to Chapman’s post, a user gave more details about the human race’s evolution and reiterated that there is only one race. “50,000 years ago, four sibling races shared this world,” the user wrote. Homo sapiens, Neanderthal, Denisovan, and Homo floresiensis are all human species. Only we remain, and everyone on the planet is a Homo Sapiens. One race, one species.”

“Genetically, we’re all the same,” another person explained, drawing analogies from animal species. In the same way that many other creatures do. A German Shepard and a Doberman Pincer may have different appearances, yet they belong to the same genus and species.”

Meanwhile, other people believe that there should be no need to show why racism is wrong.

Then there were those who were skeptical. A person replied to the tweet saying thus:” It’s so not destroying racism though. Racism is a kind of power.”

“There are and have always been some who seek to profit from our perceived differences,” another observed.