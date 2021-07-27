‘We all make errors,’ a magistrate tells a thug who hit a girl 25 times.

Kyle Lye pummeled his victim to the ground during the incident and told her he “wouldn’t stop until she was dead.”

After admitting to assault inflicting actual bodily harm, the 19-year-old appeared in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court today.

Before leaving the dock, Chair Magistrate S. Wood observed, “We all make errors, it’s an issue of regulating your emotions.” Lye was spared an immediate jail sentence.

Lye “pounded her to the ground, kicked her, and punched her body approximately 25 times as she was curled on the floor,” according to prosecutor Jonathan Wilkinson.

“He threatened he wouldn’t stop until she was dead,” Mr Wilkinson added.

Lye continued the attack and “punched her again to the face and stomach” after the girl, who cannot be recognized for legal reasons, managed to flee.

After that, the adolescent girl “managed to halt a passing van” and flee.

Mr Wilkinson stated that Lye was apprehended and confessed to the attack.

“There’s no actual obvious harm,” he replied, prompting Magistrate Wood to inquire, “Are they just pretend kicks?”

Mr Wilkinson verified that the hits “made contact,” but that “no bruising” was present.

“I feel terribly uncomfortable at the top of my backside and lower back,” the girl remarked.

She further said that where he “punched and stamped on me,” her cheekbone was “sore, red, and swollen.”

Lye, of Knotty Ash’s Finch Lane, admitted to assault resulting in actual bodily harm.

Lye made “full and candid admissions” in a police interview, according to defense attorney Anna Duke, and had no prior convictions.

Lye had hit the girl in a “fit of wrath and temper,” according to Ms Duke, but had afterwards admitted guilt.

Ms Duke said he had “quite a lot of responsibilities” for someone so young and that he had a small kid.

According to the author of a pre-sentence report, there is a “realistic hope of rehabilitation,” she stated.

Ms Duke stated that one of the probation programs will address “why this young man lost his temper,” and that any incarceration would be brief and ineffective in providing the support he need.

