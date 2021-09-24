‘We all deserve a basic minimum,’ says a teacher, recalling a terrible episode that made her realize the need of good hygiene.

Teachers are well-versed in dealing with fidgety, preoccupied students. But it was deputy head-teacher Rebekah Wilson’s discovery of the explanation for one particular child’s inability to concentrate that altered everything.

“A boy in my class didn’t appear his usual cheery self, and he couldn’t concentrate on scratching his stomach,” says Rebekah, also known as Bex, who is 33 years old. “He told me he didn’t have a bed at home, and the bed bug-infested cushion he shared with his brother to sleep on.”

This is when Bex, a teacher at a Leeds inner-city primary school, realized the impact that hygiene may have on her students’ education.

“Some families are having to select what they can live without because of the economic downturn,” she says. “It’s not uncommon for hygiene things to be sacrificed. We’re not talking about frills here; we’re talking about toilet paper, shampoo, deodorant, shower gel, and soap.

“Kids’ self-esteem suffers when they are deprived of these items. Consider what it would be like if you couldn’t keep yourself clean or didn’t have any clean clothes. It has the potential to prevent children from learning, engaging, and participating in school, as well as to lead to bullying or their being singled out.”

Fortunately, there is an organization that is assisting in the alleviation of the stress. The Hygiene Bank collects new, unused, in-date personal care and household cleaning needs and distributes them to families in need through schools like Bex’s and organizations, emphasizing that cleanliness is a basic human right.

In addition, Boots has supported The Hygiene Bank by hosting over 400 banks in stores across the UK where customers may donate their own hygiene supplies. After that, the merchant donates four goods for every kilogram given.

Toothbrushes and toothpaste are two products that Bex is well aware are in short supply. She explains, “So many youngsters are coming to school with teeth problems now.”

“Bad oral health can cause a lot of pain and grief, and it can have a big impact on a child’s self-esteem.”

A simple shampoo or shower gel, on the other hand, can increase the wellbeing and happiness of folks who are battling to remain afloat.