Ways to Help Hurricane Ida Victims: Donate and Volunteer After the Devastating Storm

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, more than a million people are without electricity, and at least one person has perished.

The storm wreaked havoc on sections of Louisiana and Mississippi, causing 10-foot floods and 75-mile-per-hour gusts. Almost every home in Jefferson Parish has been damaged.

National relief activities are still under progress. FEMA is slated to send roughly 150 medical personnel and 50 ambulances to assist overburdened hospitals after President Joe Biden authorized a federal emergency declaration.

There are various options for ordinary individuals to assist those in need in the aftermath of the catastrophe.

The American Red Cross is a non-profit organization dedicated to

Hundreds of disaster professionals and relief materials have been mobilized by the American Red Cross to assist thousands of people in evacuation shelters. The group and others have opened dozens of shelters across Louisiana and Mississippi, transporting “truckloads” of supplies including as cots, comfort kits, and meals. Donations can be made online or by texting the word “IDA” to 90999. Blood donation appointments can also be scheduled online.

Southeast Louisiana United Way

In collaboration with WWL-TV, the Untied Way of Southeast Louisiana has established a fund to support urgent relief operations, long-term reconstruction, and community grants to assist other groups with recovery. “More than one in every two Southeast Louisiana households was struggling to make ends meet before the onset of the pandemic,” UWSELA President and CEO Michael Williamson said in a statement, “and now those families and more are facing the potential of a long road to recovery in the aftermath of Ida.” Donations can be made online.

Ready for NOLA

The NOLA Ready Volunteer Corps of the City of New Orleans is asking for volunteers for a post-storm evacuation effort. Sorting and distributing resources, answering queries, working with pets, and line management and navigation are all possible responsibilities. Volunteers can sign up for shifts online.

The Hurricane Ida Relief Fund was established to assist those affected by Hurricane Ida.

GlobalGiving is a nonprofit crowdfunding platform that connects nonprofits with contributors and businesses, and it has generated millions of dollars in the aftermath of prior catastrophes. They’ve established a relief fund to provide food, water, medicine, and shelter to anyone affected by Hurricane Ida. Once emergency needs are fulfilled, it will give long-term help as needed. Donations can be made here.

Acadiana Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities of Acadiana has compiled a list of ways individuals might help. This is a condensed version of the information.