Ways to Celebrate American Chess Day, as well as Interesting Chess Facts

On September 1, American Chess Day, chess fans in the United States have an occasion to enjoy the traditional game of skill and strategy.

Chess is a unique game that is enjoyed by people of all ages throughout the United States and the world. The blockbuster Netflix drama “The Queen’s Gambit” even prompted a fresh interest in the game in 2020, with Google reporting the greatest level of “chess” searches in 14 years.

Chess aficionados across the United States are invited to celebrate their love of the game on American Chess Day, whether they are seasoned chess players or newcomers still learning the game.

Hosting your own chess tournament, even if it’s simply at home with a few family and friends or online, is one method to do this. Introducing someone to the game is also a wonderful way to celebrate, since it may inspire a new generation of chess fans, and those in New York City can even go to the “Chess District.”

Let’s honor the great game with some fascinating chess facts on this special day. (Images courtesy of Chess.com, Chess World Chess Power, and the Official Staunton Chess Company.)