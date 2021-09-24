Wayne Rooney’s mother is fighting to keep his previous school open.

Wayne Rooney’s mother has stated that closing the school where her children attended would be a “tragic” decision.

After two consecutive unsatisfactory Ofsted inspections, De La Salle Academy, a Catholic school in Croxteth, has been issued a termination warning notice.

Jeanette Rooney, 54, a supper lady at the school, is in danger of losing her job due to the prospect of closure.

Closing the school, Jeanette told MirrorOnline, would be heartbreaking for parents and children in the Croxteth region.

“I’ve been here for over 25 years, and one of my coworkers has been here a year longer than me,” she remarked. We’ve come because we adore this school. The lads are wonderful. They are extremely courteous and well-behaved. I’ve enjoyed serving them dinner and watching them grow up; so many of them have gone on to achieve great success.

“It makes me so sad that the school may close. This school is vital to the community. It’s been such an important part of so many people’s lives that getting rid of it would be tragic.” All three of Jeanette’s sons had liked their time there and had turned out well,” she remarked.

Wayne expressed concern over his mother’s job security, saying, “My mother does not know if she will have a job at the end of this.”

Jeanette is adamant about fighting for the institution, which she claims has played a “huge role” in the lives of many people over the years.

Along with Wayne, actor David Morrissey is one of the school’s most well-known former students.

Following the termination notice, school officials have written to the Regional Schools Commissioner to explain why they believe the program has a future. On change.org, a petition against any future closure has been created.

“The support we have got in the past several weeks, not only from past pupils and the local community, but also from the wider city, has been fantastic,” said acting chair of Governors Anthony Lavelle. It has enriched our lives.” “The summary comes to an end.”